'Shocked and horrified' by AM's death

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has paid tribute to former Welsh Government minister Carl Sargeant, who has been found dead.

He was sacked as communities secretary on Friday and faced a party investigation into allegations about his personal conduct towards women.

The Labour leader said the Alyn and Deeside AM had worked hard to represent his community, and that his "deepest sympathies" were with Mr Sargeant's family.

Mr Corbyn added that all allegations should be examined and pursued, but added that there had to be "great pastoral care and support given to everybody involved in these accusations".