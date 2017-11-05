Assembly harassment 'cannot be tolerated'

Video

Sexual harassment at the Welsh assembly must not be tolerated, a Labour minister has said.

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford was responding to allegations by former AMs who claim the issue "goes on all the time" and said colleagues were "turning a blind eye to appalling behaviour".

The claims come as former Welsh government adviser Cathy Owens told BBC's Sunday Politics Wales programme a politician once tried to get into bed with her, while staying overnight at her house.

Welsh party leaders will discuss the issue at the Senedd on Tuesday.