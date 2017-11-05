Sexual harassment 'going on for years'

Video

The harassment of women in Welsh politics has gone on for some years, a former government advisor has said.

Cathy Owens, who runs political consultancy agency Deryn, spoke out about the issue and said a politician once tried to get into bed with her while staying overnight at her house.

She was speaking to Sunday Politics Wales about the sexual misconduct scandal engulfing Westminster.

Welsh party leaders will discuss the issue at the Senedd on Tuesday.