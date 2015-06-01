'Challenges' for free childcare pledge

Video

A lack of nursery places means some parents will not be able to access a Welsh Government promise of 30 hours of free childcare, a report has warned.

On average two hours and 40 minutes of care is available per child, with some areas having no availability.

The Welsh Government has pledged 30 free hours a week for three and four-year-olds with working parents. It said it was working to address capacity.

Parents said they already struggled to find affordable and flexible childcare.

Wendy Powell, who runs a nursery in Flintshire, said there were challenges to overcome if the pledge was to be a success.