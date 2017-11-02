Economic boost from scrapping air tax

Video

The Welsh Government intends scrapping air passenger duty for long-haul flights if UK ministers give it the power to do so, First Minister Carwyn Jones has said.

It would cost around £1m a year, he said, and a report for Welsh ministers by aviation consultants estimates the move could boost annual Cardiff Airport passenger numbers by 62,000.

The UK government has said it ruled out devolving APD after considering the impact on English airports nearby.

But the new research, by aviation consultants Northpoint, describes the effect on Bristol Airport as "marginal".