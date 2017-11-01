Video
Llangammarch Wells fire: Theresa May pays her condolences
Prime Minister Theresa May has given her condolences to the friends and family of the victims of the fire in Llangammarch Wells.
Speaking during prime minister's questions in the Commons on Wednesday, she commended the bravery and professionalism of the emergency services.
Brecon and Radnor MP Chris Davies said the fire has had a "devastating effect" on the family and the area's tight-knit community.
-
01 Nov 2017
- From the section Wales politics