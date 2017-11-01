'Ministers share Holyhead Brexit concern'

Video

Wales Office minister Guto Bebb has said the UK government shares concerns about the future of the port at Holyhead after Brexit, responding to a question from Labour MP Albert Owen.

Mr Owen, MP for Ynys Mon, said an Irish ferry company had suggested a new route to Holland and Belgium, "circumnavigating Britain".

"These concerns have been heard in the Wales Office," Mr Bebb said, "our intention is to ensure a frictionless border in Holyhead, in the same way as in Ireland."

Last week, Brexit Secretary David Davis said Wales' main port for Ireland may have "an extra layer of complexity" after Britain leaves the EU.