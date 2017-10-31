Video
Brexit: No trade deal scenario not pretty, Ken Skates says
The implications of the UK leaving the European Union without a trade deal are "not very pretty", Welsh Economy Secretary Ken Skates has said.
He visited the World Trade Organization's Geneva headquarters, seeking assurances on Wales' interests.
Mr Skates said academics had considered the implications of a no-deal scenario, claiming: "It's not very pretty."
The prime minister has said the UK government must be prepared for "every eventuality" on Brexit.
