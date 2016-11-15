Video
Gambling machines as dangerous as any drug, Swansea East MP says
Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris says the amount that can be gambled on fixed odds betting machines should be capped at £2 as the UK government opens consultation on restrictions.
Ministers have announced plans to lower the maximum bet from £100 to between £2 and £50.
Ms Harris told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme that the machines are addictive and destroying people's lives.
31 Oct 2017
Wales politics