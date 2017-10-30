'We can't be complacent on harassment'

Video
Carwyn Jones: Assembly can't be complacent on harassment
First Minister Carwyn Jones has called for an "urgent all-party meeting" at the Welsh Assembly on sexual harassment following a string of allegations about MPs.
Mr Jones said people could "not assume this is just about a Westminster culture".
He spoke to BBC Wales correspondent James Williams following a meeting with Theresa May in Downing Street on Monday, at which harassment was one of the issues they discussed.
-
30 Oct 2017
- From the section Wales politics