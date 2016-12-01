Child funeral fund 'would be welcome'

Video

Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris has urged Chancellor Philip Hammond to introduce a fund to cover council charges for child funerals when he presents his Budget in November.

Ms Harris has previously spoken of the worry of the cost of burying her own son, who died at the age of eight.

Leader of the house Andrea Leadsom said she sympathised with the call.

In March, First Minister Carwyn Jones said his Labour administration would end child burial fees in Wales.