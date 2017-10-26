Video
David Davies: We should look at how Brexit is taught
Welsh MP David Davies has defended fellow Tory Chris Heaton-Harris, who asked universities for names of professors teaching Brexit courses and the content of lectures.
Academics have called the request a "sinister" attempt to censor them.
But Monmouth MP Mr Davies said: "We should be looking into the way that Brexit is being taught at the moment in universities - in fact we should be looking at the way everything is being taught in universities."
-
26 Oct 2017
- From the section Wales politics