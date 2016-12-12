'We don't want Brexit to harm Ireland'

Video

The main Welsh port for Ireland may have "an extra layer of complexity" after Britain leaves the EU, Brexit Secretary David Davis has said.

Mr Davis said he had yet to have "an explicit discussion" with the Welsh Government about the future of Holyhead but "it's in our mind".

Around 400,000 lorries a year use Holyhead to travel between the Irish Republic and the UK.

Mr Davis told MPs on the Commons Brexit committee on Wednesday that one of the aims was "try to get an outcome which doesn't do harm to Ireland".