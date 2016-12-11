Rail's £1bn 'opportunity' for local firms

South Wales Metro and rail 'opportunity' for local firms
Economy Secretary Ken Skates has invited Welsh firms to take advantage of the opportunities offered by £1bn investment in a new rail franchise and a south Wales Metro network.
Businesses of all sizes were gathering at an event in Pontypridd on Wednesday to hear how they could directly benefit by supplying the new franchise holder.
The winner out of four bidders is due to be named in the spring, taking over in October 2018.
