Iron ring row 'no massive surprise'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Flint Castle iron ring row no massive surprise, Plaid Cymru AM says

Plaid Cymru AM Adam Price has said the Welsh Government had been warned an iron ring sculpture planned for Flint Castle would be controversial before it put the idea on hold.

The Welsh Government said it halted the project in response to the strength of public feeling that the artwork celebrated the 13th Century suppression of Wales by the English.

But Mr Price said Plaid had obtained emails showing how officials had foreseen the risk of negative opinion.

Go to next video: New castle steps open up different views