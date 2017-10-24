Pubs 'hammered by cheap alcohol'

Video
Pubs 'hammered' by cheap supermarket alcohol, says Jones
First Minister Carwyn Jones has said a law to set a minimum price for alcohol will help the survival of pubs as well as the nation's health.
Ministers believe tackling excessive drinking could save one life a week and mean 1,400 fewer hospital admissions a year in Wales.
Mr Jones told the Senedd, during First Minister's Questions on Tuesday, that banning supermarkets from selling alcohol cheaply could also stem the tide of pub closures.
