Gambling law review 'long overdue'

Labour MP Jo Stevens has admitted her party "got it wrong" when it liberalised gambling laws in 2007, failing to predict the impact of online technology on addiction.

She was talking to the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme, which reported that 95% of TV ad breaks during live football coverage included at least one gambling advert.

The UK government is expected to publish a review of the gambling industry shortly.

Ms Stevens, a member of the Commons digital, culture, media and sport committee, said there was cross-party support for more restrictions on advertising and sponsorship by betting firms.