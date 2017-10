Video

Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth, who sparked leadership talk after an interview in the summer, has said he is loyal to current leader Leanne Wood.

The AM for Ynys Mon told BBC Wales political correspondent Aled ap Dafydd he was not seeing "positioning" at the conference.

Mr ap Iorwerth told Radio Cymru in August that he would consider standing for the party's leadership if Ms Wood were to step down.