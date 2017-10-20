'Ambition to show a new way for Wales'

Video

Plaid Cymru Leanne Wood has urged the party to stay united to win the trust of Welsh voters to lead their government.

In her keynote speech to the party conference in Caernarfon, Ms Wood vowed to stay on as leader and be its candidate for first minister in the 2021 assembly election.

She said Plaid Cymru had shown its ability to deliver through the concessions it had won from Welsh Labour in the recent budget negotiations.