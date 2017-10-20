Labour 'betraying working people' on Brexit

Video

Plaid Cymru AM Simon Thomas has accused Labour of letting the Tories "have their way" on Brexit, and "betraying" the working people of Wales.

Referring to the Labour leader, he told the Plaid conference in Caernarfon that the party could not "out-Corbyn Corbyn".

It will be seen as a call for Plaid Cymru, led by left-winger Leanne Wood, to reposition itself towards the centre ground as a strong voice for Wales.

Mr Thomas said Labour and the Conservatives were "co-dependents in a struggle for power at Westminster" which ignored the needs of Wales.