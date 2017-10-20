'Horrific' attacks on 'national heroes'

Video

Plans to double prison sentences for attacks on emergency workers, from six months to a year, have been outlined by Rhondda MP Chris Bryant in the Commons.

Policing Minister Nick Hurd has said the government supports the principles of the private member's bill, increasing its chances of becoming law.

Mr Bryant told MPs it was "incomprehensible that people should attack our national heroes" and it was "time we did everything in our power to protect them".