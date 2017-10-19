'Real doubts' of Powys child improvements

Video

Plaid Cymru AM Simon Thomas has said he has little confidence that senior officers at Powys county council can improve its children's services after a damning report.

A report by Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales (CSSIW) said problems in the department had put children at risk.

Council leader Rosemarie Harris said she accepted its recommendations but claimed she had been told everything was "fine".

Mr Thomas said he had "real doubts" about the level of management at the authority.