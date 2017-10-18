Video
Powys children's services cash pledge by council leader
Powys council leader Rosemarie Harris says the authority has set aside sufficient money to tackle failings that put vulnerable children at risk.
The council has been given 20 days to create an improvement plan after the Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales raised "serious concerns".
Ms Harris said: "We are sure that we have the money in place to be able to invest in the service", expected to be around £4m.
