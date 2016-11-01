Video
Perinatal mental health care improvements needed, says AM
Good quality mental health treatment for new mothers should be available everywhere, says Lynne Neagle, who chairs the Welsh Assembly's children and young people's committee.
The lack of in-patient care for women suffering from severe perinatal mental health illnesses is "unacceptable", according to a report by the committee.
It called for the re-opening of a specialist mother and baby unit (MBU) for Wales, which closed in 2013.
-
17 Oct 2017
- From the section Wales politics