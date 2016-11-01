Video

Good quality mental health treatment for new mothers should be available everywhere, says Lynne Neagle, who chairs the Welsh Assembly's children and young people's committee.

The lack of in-patient care for women suffering from severe perinatal mental health illnesses is "unacceptable", according to a report by the committee.

It called for the re-opening of a specialist mother and baby unit (MBU) for Wales, which closed in 2013.