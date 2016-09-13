'Lot of support' for plans to cut MPs

Video
Lot of support cutting MPs plans - Boundary Commission
Revised plans to cut the number of MPs in Wales by a quarter have been explained by the Boundary Commission's Matthew Redmond.
Mr Redmond, the commission's deputy secretary in Wales, said there was "a lot of support" for the original proposals in the north east, south east, across the south Wales valleys and the south west.
But he said plans for Port Talbot and north west Wales had been changed in response to objections.
17 Oct 2017
