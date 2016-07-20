News wire idea to plug information gap

Video

Economy Secretary Ken Skates has said he wants to fund a Wales "news wire" service to keep people up to date with information about Welsh politics.

He said the dominance of London-based media and the decline of the local press meant the activities of local councils, the assembly and the Welsh Government were going unnoticed.

Mr Skates told the assembly's culture, Welsh language and communications committee the service would distribute news about Welsh politics but should have "complete editorial independence" from politicians.