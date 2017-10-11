Public Services Ombudsman row 'serious'

Video

Plaid Cymru AM Adam Price says a row over the intervention of the Public Services Ombudsman in the future of how Welsh language services are investigated is "very serious".

He said there is a "question mark" over the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales' future after he engaged in a Facebook spat.

Mr Price has accused Nick Bennett of "tacitly supporting" the proposed abolition of the Welsh Language Commissioner's post.

Mr Bennett has proposed he take over investigation of complaints about Welsh language services.