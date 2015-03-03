Welsh Labour 'bungling over health'

Video

Plaid Cymru MP Hywel Williams has asked Theresa May if she shares his concern at "bungling over health" by Welsh Labour which has prompted patients to travel to England for treatment.

At Prime Minister's Questions, the Arfon MP raised the case of the late Irfon Williams, from Bangor, who had moved to England to access the drug Cetuximab to treat his bowel cancer.

In reply, Mrs May said the Welsh Government needed to "take a hard look" at its record on the NHS.