Cannabis: 'Tide of world opinion is moving'
Video

Newport West MP Paul Flynn has urged MPs to back the legalisation of cannabis for medicinal use as he introduced a bill in the House of Commons.

The Labour backbencher said a majority of US states - 29 of the 50 - had passed such a measure along with about half a dozen European nations.

Mr Flynn said it was the "oldest medicine in the world", used as long as 5,000 years ago.

