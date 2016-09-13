Video
Cannabis: Tide of world opinion is moving to legalisation, Flynn says
Newport West MP Paul Flynn has urged MPs to back the legalisation of cannabis for medicinal use as he introduced a bill in the House of Commons.
The Labour backbencher said a majority of US states - 29 of the 50 - had passed such a measure along with about half a dozen European nations.
Mr Flynn said it was the "oldest medicine in the world", used as long as 5,000 years ago.
-
10 Oct 2017
- From the section Wales politics