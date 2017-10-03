Tory questions of 'quick political fix'

Video

Welsh Conservative finance spokesman Nick Ramsay has asked if Labour has "rushed through" the Welsh budget in a deal with Plaid Cymru.

The Welsh Government has struck a deal worth £210m of Plaid-supported policies to get its £15bn spending plans passed by the Senedd.

Responding to Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford's budget statement, Mr Ramsay said he hoped it was agreed in "the best interests of Wales" and not a "quick political fix".