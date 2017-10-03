'His bag of chips is support for vulnerable'

Video

Plaid AM Rhun ap Iorwerth has attacked Andrew RT Davies for deriding his party's budget deal with Labour as a "bag of chips", saying it provided support for the vulnerable and suggesting a "platter of sweet potato wedges" is more the norm for the Welsh Tory leader.

Mr ap Iorwerth said "his bag of chips is a roof over the head of a homeless person".

"My message to a Tory leader for whom a platter of sweet potato wedges in a warm comfortable home is more the norm is try to see the real world," he said.