'His bag of chips is support for vulnerable'

Plaid AM attacks Tory leader over 'bag of chips' jibe
Plaid AM Rhun ap Iorwerth has attacked Andrew RT Davies for deriding his party's budget deal with Labour as a "bag of chips", saying it provided support for the vulnerable and suggesting a "platter of sweet potato wedges" is more the norm for the Welsh Tory leader.
Mr ap Iorwerth said "his bag of chips is a roof over the head of a homeless person".
"My message to a Tory leader for whom a platter of sweet potato wedges in a warm comfortable home is more the norm is try to see the real world," he said.
03 Oct 2017
