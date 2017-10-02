Jones 'spends most time with nationalists'

Video

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns accused First Minister Carwyn Jones of being obsessed with "process, bureaucracy and power" in his speech to the Conservative party conference.

Mr made a personal attack on Wales' first minister in his speech to the Tory conference in Manchester.

He said Labour in Wales was "pursuing an agenda which aims to derail Brexit" and accused Mr Jones of being "duplicitous".

Mr Jones is embroiled in a public row with the UK government over the Brexit bill, calling it a "power grab".

But Mr Cairns claimed Mr Jones was more interested in working with Scottish nationalists "seeking to divide the UK, rather than working in the interests of every constituent part".