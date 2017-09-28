'Everyone gains' from closing gender pay gap

Video

Welsh firms will benefit if they pay women properly and close the gender pay gap, Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has told an event in Cardiff.

He said the UK economy was "dependent on harnessing the talent of women, capitalising on the wealth of skill they bring to our workplaces".

From April, all UK firms with more than 250 employees will have to publish their gender pay gaps.

Research this week suggested the average female salary was 20% lower than that for men.

Mr Cairns said: "This is a situation where everyone stands to gain if there are positive steps."