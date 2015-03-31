Video

Jocelle Lovell joined campaigners at the Senedd calling for a new law to ensure drivers learn how to pass horses safely.

She has been urging drivers to "pass wide and slow" since her 13-year-old daughter was thrown from her horse in Penarth.

Campaigners, who presented a petition to assembly members, also want drivers to abide by hand signals from riders asking them to stop and slow down when asked.

David Rowlands, chair of the petitions committee, said they would consider the request.