Plaid queries Port Talbot prison jobs

Video

Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood has asked why Wales needs a new prison at Port Talbot, claiming no other country sees them as "tools for economic development" rather than criminal justice.

She challenged Carwyn Jones at First Minister's Questions after prison reformer Frances Crook claimed England was treating Wales as a 21st Century "Botany Bay", referring to the former penal colony in Australia.

Mr Jones said the Welsh Government was not actively promoting a prison itself, but its job was to get the best financial outcome for the taxpayer from the use of the land in question.