Devolution 'meat and drink' to civil servants

Civil servants in London are keen to get to grips with the "increasing complexity" of devolution, Cabinet Office mandarin Philip Rycroft has told Welsh Assembly members.

The head of the UK governance group - which keeps Whitehall up to speed on such changes - told the constitutional affairs committee that understanding had improved on how powers differed across the four nations.

Mr Rycroft pointed out that the settlement had kept changing, with two Wales Acts in the last five years.

But he said it was "meat and drink" for people who joined the civil service because of their interest in the way government works.