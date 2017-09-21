Councils 'can teach NHS how to cut costs'

Video

Newport council leader Debbie Wilcox says local government can show the Welsh NHS how to cut costs and protect front-line services.

It follows a report by two Cardiff University think tanks which warned that libraries and leisure centres could become unaffordable as protected health spending takes a larger slice of the Welsh Government's budget.

First Minister Carwyn Jones said it was the "inevitable" consequence of Westminster cuts to Wales' funding.

But Ms Wilcox, who also leads the Welsh Local Government Association, claimed health boards could make savings.