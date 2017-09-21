'Difficult trade-offs' with public cash

Video

Michael Trickey of Cardiff University has warned focusing shrinking funds on the Welsh NHS could make services such as libraries and leisure centres unaffordable.

A review by two of the university's think tanks estimates about 56p in every pound spent by ministers on public services could go to health and social services within four years, leaving less money for council-run activities.

First Minister Carwyn Jones said it was the "inevitable" consequence of Westminster cuts to Wales' budget, as Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford prepares to set the next Welsh budget on 3 October.