Broadband 'is now essential - it's no longer a luxury'
Landowners should allow mobile phone masts on their property in return for their subsidies, the Welsh Assembly's economy committee chairman Russell George has said.
It is one idea in a report by the committee which urges the Welsh Government to consider innovative ways to serve the 4% of Wales which lacks broadband coverage.
Mr George said broadband was "now an essential service", just like electricity and water.
20 Sep 2017
