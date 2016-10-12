Broadband 'essential - no longer a luxury'
Landowners should allow mobile phone masts on their property in return for their subsidies, the Welsh Assembly's economy committee chairman Russell George has said.

It is one idea in a report by the committee which urges the Welsh Government to consider innovative ways to serve the 4% of Wales which lacks broadband coverage.

Mr George said broadband was "now an essential service", just like electricity and water.

