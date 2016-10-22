Video

Neil McEvoy has vowed to continue asking difficult questions - after Plaid Cymru assembly members voted to suspend him from their group for the second time this year.

In an email to party members, Plaid leader Leanne Wood said his breaches of party codes of conduct had caused "distraction and disruption".

The South Wales Central AM Mr McEvoy was recently accused by a Plaid colleague of undermining the party's support for tenants' right to buy council houses.

Mr McEvoy - who will sit for now as an independent AM - told BBC Wales he would continue to hold the Welsh Government to account.