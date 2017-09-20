Media 'must explain devolution more'

Video

The media has "a lot more work to do" in explaining devolution in Wales, BBC presenter Huw Edwards has said.

Speaking on the 20th anniversary week of devolution, the broadcaster said there were ongoing "battles" when explaining who was in charge of what.

However, Mr Edwards said people's understanding was on the increase.

He said: "If you ask who runs the NHS in Wales more people now realise it's the Welsh Government - five years ago I think it would be a different picture."