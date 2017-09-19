Devolution foes look back and forward

Video

Trauma, tears and a lack of interest from the public are just some of the memories of two Welsh politicians from opposite sides of the 1997 devolution referendum campaign - Peter Hain and Glyn Davies.

Lord Hain is the former Labour MP for Neath and was a junior Wales Office minister and a Yes campaigner in 1997.

Mr Davies is the current Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire who originally opposed the creation of the assembly but was later elected as one of its members.

They have been looking back and also looking forward with BBC Wales Parliamentary correspondent David Cornock.