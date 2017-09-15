Video

The Severn Bridge tolls will be cut by nearly 20 percent in January, as a step towards their abolition at the end of 2018.

Cars entering Wales will be charged £5.60 instead of £6.70, with vans paying £11.20 - down from £13.40 - and coaches £16.70, currently £20.

The reductions reflect the removal of VAT from the fees.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said tolls had been "an economic and symbolic barrier to Wales' future prosperity".