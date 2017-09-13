'Look and listen' on fire safety

Video

Ann Jones, a Labour member of the Welsh Assembly, hopes Parliament will follow Wales' example in making sprinklers mandatory in all new homes.

A BBC Breakfast investigation which focused on half the UK's council and housing association-owned tower blocks found just 2% have full sprinkler systems.

Calls have been been made for more sprinkler systems to be installed following the Grenfell Tower blaze in London in which at least 80 people died.

Ms Jones, who first put forward the idea which became law in Wales in 2013, rejected claims that it would overburden and over-regulate the construction industry.