Nurses 'are really feeling the pinch'

Jane Carroll of the Royal College of Nursing in Wales says members are "very angry" and "very disgruntled" and considering their first ever strike over pay.

It follows the UK government's partial lifting of the 1% cap on public sector pay rises, with deals for police and prison officers.

Trade unions have said the increases are "derisory" and will not make up for seven years of real wage cuts under the cap.

Ms Carroll said increasing numbers of nurses were seeking help from the union's hardship fund.