Medical student from north Wales on life in Cardiff

Elen Berry, a medical student from Denbigh in her final year of training in Cardiff, said that more than half of her year group were planning to stay in south Wales for their first job.

Forty student doctors a year could be trained in north Wales if Bangor University worked with medical schools in the south, Plaid Cymru has said.

It comes after Health Secretary Vaughan Gething rejected calls to establish a new medical school in the region.

Plaid health spokesman Rhun ap Iorwerth said a joint medical campus involving Cardiff, Swansea and Bangor universities could help solve doctor recruitment issues in north Wales.

The Welsh Government said closer working between the three institutions could deliver the desired results.