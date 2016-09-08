Plaid Cymru training plan to boost rural doctor numbers

Video

Forty student doctors a year could be trained full-time in north Wales if Bangor University teamed up with Wales' two medical schools, Plaid Cymru has said.

It comes after Health Secretary Vaughan Gething rejected calls to establish a new medical school in the area.

Plaid health spokesman Rhun ap Iorwerth said a joint medical campus involving Cardiff, Swansea and Bangor could help solve doctor recruitment issues.

The Welsh Government said closer working could achieve those results.