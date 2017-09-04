Video
Welsh and UK ministers 'both want more powers to be devolved'
Both the Welsh and UK governments want more powers to be devolved following Brexit, the First Secretary to the Treasury Damian Green has said.
He spoke after he met First Minister Carwyn Jones in Cardiff to discuss the repeal bill.
Mr Jones has accused Mr Green's colleagues of a "power grab" in the way they want to incorporate EU legislation into British law at the moment of Brexit.
