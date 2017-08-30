Andrew Goodall
Focus on cutting long surgery waits expected, says NHS boss

Ministers expect a "clear focus" from Local Health Boards on patients waiting more than a year for surgery, Welsh NHS chief executive Andrew Goodall has said.

According to figures, obtained by the Royal College of Surgeons, five times as many patients in Wales are waiting more than a year for surgery compared to four years ago.

Mr Goodall told BBC Wales waiting times can be improved with local focus, an attention to detail and good relationships with clinicians.

