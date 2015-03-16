Pinewood film studio: Rent-free incentive 'to get the tenant in'

Video

After it emerges that Pinewood leased a £5m Welsh Government site for free for two years, University of South Wales property lecturer Owain Llywelyn said premises were often offered rent-free by landlords as an incentive.

Pinewood Studio Wales opened in 2015 but rent was not paid until January 2017.

The Welsh Conservatives said potential job claims had been "grossly exaggerated", with figures suggesting fewer than 50 people were employed at the site in March.

The Welsh Government - which set aside £30m for Pinewood projects - said it was proud of its investment which was set to make a profit.

, a lecturer in real estate and property at the University of South Wales,